Published: March 22, 2020, 15:46
Last updated: March 22, 2020, 15:53
Improved package for workers who are losing their jobs

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has confirmed the government will introduce an economic package that will go "well beyond what they have announced to date."

Speaking on RTÉ, he said it will treat everyone equally.

"It will not separate those who have already lost their jobs from those who might lose their jobs next week."

He said that those measures will be announced in the middle of next week. 

He said it will provide a guaranteed level of income and "keep employers and employees connected" until we come out the other side. 

