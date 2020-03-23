News
Adrian Cusack
Published: March 23, 2020, 14:27
Last updated: March 23, 2020, 14:30
Two Bank of Ireland branches in Westmeath to close temporarily

Two Bank of Ireland branches in the north and east of county Westmeath are to close temporarily as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The branches in Castlepollard and Kinnegad are among 101 of the bank's premises which will be closing temporarily from tomorrow (Tuesday).  

In nearby Offaly, the Clara and Banagher branches will also be closing temporarily. ATM services will continue to be provided at all branches. 

A majority of the bank's branches (161), including those in Athlone and Moate, are unaffected by the closures which were announced earlier today. 

In a statement, the bank said the decision to close the 101 branches for the time being was part of its effort to focus on "services most in demand during the coronavirus pandemic."

It added that the decision also reflected "a reduction in footfall at branches, as more people remain at home."
 

 

